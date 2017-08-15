2 people rescued from capsized boat near Muskegon

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Two people are okay after being rescued from Lake Michigan.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 911 dispatchers received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 about a capsized boat. It happened about four miles southwest of the Muskegon pier head.

Around 8:20, good Samaritans rescued the boaters and a few minutes later, the Coast Guard arrived and escorted the group back to Muskegon Harbor.

The people whose boat capsized were not hurt and they refused medical attention.

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to wear life jackets. We're told in this particular case, the people on the capsized boat were not wearing life jackets.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV