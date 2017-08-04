3 year old calls 911 to save mother

MUSKEGON, MICH. - If 3- year-old Ezra Walker didn’t know how to call 911, no one can say for sure how things might have turned out for his mother.

Ezra was the only person there when his mother, Casey Wallace, 26, collapsed last month in their Muskegon home.

For about a year his grandmother says she has been teaching the boy how to call 911 if there is ever an emergency. She wasn’t sure the 3 year old was paying attention until Casey was unconscious and Ezra grabbed her phone and called the emergency operator.

“I had started talking to him about the 911 call when he was 2 years old because he and his mom lived alone,” explains Tina Walker, the boy’s grandmother.“I told him in case of emergency I want him to be able to pick up the phone and call somebody for help. I was very impressed and surprised that he did it.”

Her family says they think Casey Wallace had a reaction to an insect bite. Doctors kept her overnight in the hospital and say she is fine now.

