Beach markers will help Muskegon rescuers during emergencies

Lighthouse and sailboat at Pere Marquette in Muskegon, Michigan. (Photo: Getty Images)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The City of Muskegon is working to make its Pere Marquette beach even safer.

They're putting large markers on the beach. Each one will be noticeable, with a 14-foot pole, a red background, and a big white number.

If you need to call 911 because of an emergency, you can tell dispatchers exactly where rescuers need to go, and they'll be able to see the markers from the road. They will be seven of them spaced 300 feet apart.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV