Benefit for familly of Norton Shores officer

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - When Norton Shores police officer Jonathan Ginka died after crashing his patrol car last May he left behind a wife and two daughters.

Now the community wants to make sure they are taken care of.

Thursday night the Norton Shores Police Department sponsored a softball tournament and family picnic to benefit the family of Officer Ginka.

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

Especially his two daughters, who Police Chief Jon Gale says may need help paying for their education.

"He has two daughters that are both in school, one in middle school one in high school,” explains Chief Gale. “We want them to get the education the U.S. Army and the Coast Guard participated in the softball tournament."

The police chief says he hopes to organize an event to benefit the Ginka family every year.

“For families to come out, to have fun and remember Officer Ginka, who served this community,” he says.



