Willis trial: Bletsch shot from behind, shooter moving around

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Investigators previously said jogger Rebekah Bletsch was shot multiple times in the head. On Friday Oct. 20, a forensic pathologist who conducted Bletsch's autopsy testified that she was shot four times on June 29, 2014 while jogging on Automobile Road in Muskegon County.

According to testimony from Dr. Brandy Shattuck, the bullets were fired from behind Bletsch and off to her side.

The doctor took the stand during day two of testimony at the trial of Jeffrey Willis.

Willis is charged with open murder relating to the death of Bletsch. He's also charged with the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, and kidnapping relating to the failed abduction of a teen girl.

Dr. Shattuck testified any one of the shots would have knocked Bletsch down immediately.

Jurors also heard testimony from a retired Muskegon County Sheriff's detective Brian Harris.

He told jurors a shell casing was found in the road, another several feet away and along the road.

"It could indicate that the shooter moved, fired in the center of the road, moved towards the edge of the road and fired again," said Harris.

Testimony from some prosecution witnesses moved away from the Bletsch investigation and to evidence police found at the Exxon gas station where Jessica Heeringa was last seen.

Police found gun parts behind the Exxon. Later in the trial Muskegon County Prosecutor is expected to match those parts to the gun recovered in Jeffrey Willis' van.

Susan Follette told jurors she saw a man and a minivan behind the store the night Heeringa was last seen.

"What I did see was a light on the back hatch of the van and it came down and immediately and came back up and went back down," said Follette.

Follette says the man behind the Exxon the got into the drivers seat and drove towards old grand haven road.

That's the road where early on in the Heeringa investigation police recovered surveillance video of a silver van driving past.

Testimony will resume next week on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV