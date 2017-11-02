Bletsch's father wants case to be a warning to other women

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A Muskegon County jury says Jeffrey Willis is guilty of first degree murder in the death of Rebekah Bletsch.

After eight days of testimony that included more than 100 exhibits, jurors deliberated for one hour and twenty minutes Thursday afternoon before finding Willis guilty.

Willis is also facing charges in the death of Jessica Heeringa and the attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl. That crime broke open the case against Willis

A major theme during the trial was the gun Willis had, the Walther P22 was found inside his van during the investigation. On the stand Wednesday, Willis told jurors he bought it from a coworker.

Jeffrey Willis moments before he was found guilty of first degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says the gun was stolen from the home of one of Willis' coworkers. It's serial number was scratched off. Testimony during the trial showed Willis' DNA was found on the gun.

Rebekah Bletsch's father Nick Winberg says he is glad that Willis was found guilty, buy he hopes that this case serves as a warning to other women in the area. He says, "Woman don't do anything alone, if you can get yourself a handgun, travel with other people, is Willis the last mad man, we hope he is for this area but there is no guarantee."

Willis will be back in front of a judge on December 18, when he will be sentenced to life in prison.

