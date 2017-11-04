Boaters in distress rescued three miles offshore of Muskegon

File photo (Photo: Matt Gard/WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - UPDATE FROM THE COAST GUARD: Three people were on board a 21-foot boat about 3.5 miles off the coast of Muskegon. They sent out a distress signal and the Coast Guard and Muskegon County Dispatch was alerted to their distress.

According the Coast Guard, due to the sea state, the boat started filling with water.

A boat was dispatched from the Coast Guard Grand Haven and a helicopter was sent out from the Coast Guard station in Traverse City.

Three people and one dog were on board. The people were all wearing life jackets. When the rescue boat arrived, the people and the dog were all still standing on the boat and the water was up to their knees. All of them were able to be transported to shore.

The boat was left out in the water, and the owner is coordinated salvage with a commercial company.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some boaters are back safe onshore after calling for rescue around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Their boat was in distress about two miles offshore of Muskegon.

Coast Guard rescuers were able to reach the boat and bring those onboard to Harbor Town Marina.

Several agencies were involved in the rescue. The Coast Guard station in Grand Haven deployed their helicopter as part of the effort as well.

