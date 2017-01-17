Muskegon-area Boys and Girls Club now open on snow days

The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore now is opening on snow days, providing various activities for Lakeshore kids. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Snow days can be difficult for parents of school-aged children but this year, there's a new option for students who live in Muskegon County.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore now opens on snow days. More than 60kids were at the center during the afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Muskegon club is located at Nelson School.

Students can spend time in computer lab with mentors or compete at various table games, like air hockey and foosball.

Any student can join the club, not just those who live in the Muskegon School District.

"Since we have been open on snow days, we have been able to access a few more kids from Fruitport, North Muskegon and Reeths-Puffer," said Dakota Crow, the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore chief executive officer. "The community is realizing it might be in the Muskegon Public School building, but it is for everybody."

On snow days, the club is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The club serves children ages 6-18.

The club opened in 2015.

