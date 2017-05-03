18-year-old brother charged in accidental shooting death of Muskegon teen

Davion Hewlett (Photo: Facebook)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Muskegon County teen is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of his younger brother.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor on Wednesday, May 3, charged 18-year-old Dareese Hewlett Jr.

The prosecutor's office says on Monday, Hewlett accidentally shot and killed his brother, Davion Hewlett, inside a car in the parking lot of Northway Lanes on Evanston Avenue.

A statement released by the prosecutors office says: "Davion Hewlett’s death was senseless and devastating. The filing of these charges takes into consideration the great value of Davion’s life, the senselessness and seriousness of these alleged acts."

In addition to the manslaughter charges, Dareese Hewlett Jr. is also being charged with unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

A third person in the car is also facing charges. Antwan Crawford, 18, is charged with unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm, being in possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say Crawford allegedly hid the second gun after the shooting.

