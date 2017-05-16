'Boogie-woogie' bugle boy statue planned for Muskegon

Bugle boy statue planned for Muskegon for "Boogie-woogie" boy Clarance Zylman. (Photo: WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon is planning on paying tribute to "The Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."

Clarence Zylman was born in Muskegon and served as the inspiration behind the classic 1940s tune. Zylman was drafted in the Army and was soon recognized for injecting his own flair into classic Army tunes.

Now, the Muskegon Foundation plans on constructing a life-sized bronze statue as a tribute to Zylman.

"This man was an innovator, Boogie-woogie music was the rap music of the day and he helped to usher in an entire era of music, with Boogie-woogie and that I think is his lasting legacy," organizer Kurt Troutman said.

The statue will cost $40,000 and should be complete in a year. It'll be placed in downtown Muskegon off Shoreline Drive.

Donations are being accepted at the Muskegon Foundation.

