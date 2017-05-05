'Camp-n-Clean Weekend' taking place in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Campers at Muskegon State Park can stay two nights for the price of one -- if they're willing to help clean up two camp sites.

May 5 though 7 marks the fourth annual "Clean-n-Camp Weekend."

The bulk of the work will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Volunteers and campers are encouraged to bring: tarps, rakes, wheel barrows and motor powered blowers, backpack blowers or electric blowers.

Volunteers will meet on site 103 at the Lake Michigan Campground just across from the Muskegon Sports Complex.

