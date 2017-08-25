Chistopher Columbus ship replicas are docked in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue on the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria. Replicas of the historic Nina and Pinta are docked in Muskegon.

The ships will open for viewing on Friday, Aug. 25 at Heritage landing.

The Nina was built by hand, and it is considered to be the most historically accurate Columbus replica ever built. The Pinta was recently built in Brazil, and it is a larger version of the original.

Visitors are welcome to explore the ships from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 30. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children aged 5-16 and kids under the age of 4 are free.

