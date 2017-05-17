City of Muskegon honors fallen officers for National Police Week

A memorial service was held at the Hall of Justice in Muskegon Wednesday the same week as National Police Week. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The fallen law enforcement officers of Muskegon County were honored Wednesday, May 17.

A memorial service was held at the Hall of Justice in conjunction with National Police Week. For all 12 members honored, there was a representative from their department and 5 had family members there.

The service was especially somber with the death of Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka, who died in a car crash last week.

"With having an officer pass away just a week ago it hit home and may be a reason why there are some extra people here this year," said Brian Harris, FOP Lodge #99 President. "It certainly hit home and its in everyone's instant memory what happened here last week."

Norton Shores Police Chief wrote out more than 300 thank you's to volunteers who donated time or resources to help them in the last week.

