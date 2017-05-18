Condo project planned for former city of Muskegon parking lot

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A piece of land, which was an old parking lot last year could soon be home to a big development in Muskegon.

The property is in the 900 block of West Western Avenue. A sight right next to Muskegon Lake.

It just a few acres in size. But very close to a marina, bike trail, and boat ramp.

Last fall the city of Muskegon removed cracked asphalt from the parking lot. Muskegon city leaders believed the site would be more marketable to developers if the property was covered in grass.

Muskegon Mayor Stephen Gawron is pleased even before the grass has fully taken root a Mount Pleasant developer is interested in the site. The developer and city have reached a purchase agreement.

Initial plans call for 30 condos. The project would include an arrangement so condo owners could keep a boat right out their back door at the city owned Hartshorn Marina.

Mayor Gawron says the project is one example of developers from outside Muskegon making investments in the community.

"It is getting out there regionally and nationally," Gawron said.

Several blocks down Western Avenue a six-story residential and commercial building is planned for another vacant lot.

Also in downtown construction has started on a 79-unit senior housing development.

"It is three stories, a mix of income based and market rate," Gawron said.

Gawron says In some cases investors are seeking out development sites close to water, others are looking for affordable vacant downtown location.

Muskegon has both.

The developer has 90-days to complete due diligence on the property and close the sale.

The developer would be paying $249,000 for the property, and that's what the city listed it for.

