Condolences for Norton Shores officer killed in crash counted by thousands

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - The outpouring of condolences for the Norton Shores officer killed in a crash isn't limited to the Lakeshore community.

Law enforcement agencies in Grand Rapids and beyond are expressing their grief on social media. Officer Jon Ginka, a 10-year veteran, was killed in a single-car crash around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, on Henry Street near Ross Road.

He suffered severe injuries and was taken to Hackely Hospital, where he died.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with that community," tweet the Grand Rapids Police.

And a message from the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police: "Please keep brother Ginka and his family in your thoughts and prayers today."

And finally, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Association: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and partners of Officer Jon Ginka and the city of Norton Shores today.

"We stand with you.”

On the WZZM 13 Facebook page, there also are thousands of reactions and comments to Ginka's death. Lisa Frederick pointedly writes:

"May he rest in peace and his family be filled with healing, comfort and peace."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV