Consumers Energy approves purchase agreement for B.C. Cobb Plant

B.C. Cobb power plant in Muskegon (Photo: Consumers Energy)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Consumers Energy's plan to sell the B.C. Cobb Power Plant is moving forward.

The company's board of directors recently approved a purchase agreement with an unnamed single buyer.

The deal with the single buyer includes the J.R. Whiting facility in Luna Pier Michigan.

Consumers Energy can't sell either facility without approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission. The next step in the process is to file the required paperwork with the M.P.C.

After the filing, the state agency has up to 180 days to review the potential sale.

The party interested in purchasing the two plants will be made public when Consumers Energy files with the M.P.C.

