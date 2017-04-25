Consumers Energy selects company to demolish B.C. Cobb plant

B.C. Cobb power plant in Muskegon (Photo: Consumers Energy)

JACKSON, MICH. - Consumers Energy has selected the company it wants to demolish and redevelop the site of the B.C. Cobb Generating Plant in Muskegon. Forsite Development will acquire the 115 acre B.C. Cobb site and the 248 acre J.R. Whiting Generating Complex near Monroe in southeast Michigan. The two coal-fired power plants were shut down in April, 2016.

The purchase is contingent on the Michigan Public Service Commission approving a request Consumers Energy filed on Tuesday for the sale. The MPSC has 180 days to decide on the request. Consumers Energy expects both plants to be demolished within two years of the sale being finalized. Dan Malone the senior vice president of energy resources for Consumers Energy says "these properties powered homes and businesses for many decades, and we are pleased that they will generate new economic growth under the stewardship of Forsite."

Forsite's plans to convert the B.C. Cobb location into a deep water marine terminal for cross lake shipping, on the east side of Muskegon Lake. The company has already started working with Muskegon-area economic development officials to identify a location for a sister industrial park to attract new industries that can take advantage of a cross-lake route.

Forsite has selected Verplank Dock Co. to operate the port terminal and expand the cross-lake shipping market. The Monroe location will be turned into an intermodal terminal, utilizing the site’s rail infrastructure to offer rail to truck operations. Forsite's founder and President Tom McKittrick says “both sites have the benefit of existing heavy infrastructure which we intend to repurpose in a manner to attract new industry.”

The board of directors of CMS Energy, the parent company of Consumers Energy, has approved the agreements with Forsite with the final transactions needing approval by the MPSC.

