Cousin of Jeffrey Willis in court asking judge to dismiss felony charge

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Jeffrey Willis' cousin Kevin Lavern Bluhm is charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact relating to the Jessica Heeringa investigation.

A motion filed Oct. 16, 2017, is asking Muskegon Circuit Judge William Marietti to dismiss the accessory charge. The motion states, "the felony complaint for the accessory charge was based solely on statements Mr. Bluhm made during an interrogation interview on June 16, 2016."

Bluhm pleaded not guilty to the charge in September 2016. He has been in jail ever since.

In August 2016, Kevin Bluhm plead guilty to lying to police and served three months in jail. Bluhm was charged with accessory after the fact on the day he was set to be released from jail on the lying conviction. In that case, Bluhm told detectives he hadn't seen Willis for several months and didn't know Willis had a handgun.

At a second interview with police, Bluhm said he saw Willis with a lifeless body of a women he believed to be Heeringa in the basement of a vacant Muskegon home. Later, during the same interview, Bluhm told police he made the whole story up.

Prosecutors believe Bluhm helped Willis remove the body from the home, put it in a van and eventually move it to a pre-dug hole near Willis' home on Sheridan Street.

Police later searched the wooded area and could not find Heeringa's body.

The motion to quash says the prosecution's position is inconsistent, "that Mr. Bluhm's statements were both false and true." False for the 2016 lying conviction, and true in an effort to convict Bluhm on the more serious accessory charge which carries a possible five year prison sentence.

It's not known if the prosecution has evidence other than Bluhm's own statements.

A trial on the accessory after the fact charge has not been scheduled.

Meanwhile, the trial for Jeffrey Willis relating to the death of jogger Rebekah Bletsch is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Last week during opening statements, Willis' attorney Fred Johnoson told jurors Kevin Bluhm killed Bletsch.

He said Bluhm had access to Willis' van and the gun police found inside the van. Johnson also told jurors Bluhm was "Facebook stalking" her.

