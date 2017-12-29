Dave Kieft leaves Muskegon Township supervisor role for new job

(Photo: Muskegon Charter Township/Facebook)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Muskegon Charter Township Supervisor Dave Kieft has been selected for the top administrator job in Manistee County.

Kieft has been Township Supervisor in Muskegon Charter Township since 2008.

He leaves the township after successfully getting a road millage passed in November.

Kieft was offered the Manistee County job last week, and will likely begin that position in mid-February.

In Muskegon County Kieft also work for 12 years at Howmett in Whitehall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV