Demolition underway at the Shaw Walker Factory in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Demolition is underway at one of the largest buildings in Muskegon County.

The former Shaw Walker Factory in Muskegon is more than one-million square feet in size. It's located along Division between Western and Washington avenues.

Workers are now removing sections of that sprawling building. P & G Holdings in New York plans to build 128 apartments inside the portions of the building that are being saved. The apartment project includes retail space and parking for tenants.

The is the first phase of a planned $38 million redevelopment, which may also include an entertainment venue according to the developers of the site.

"The building is made up of a lot of different additions," said the Watermark Center's President Sarah Sass. "So we are getting rid of some of those parts that are not necessary, that aren't able to be saved, or do not work in the overall plan."

Developers are using local and state tax incentives to redevelop the former industrial site. Additional phases of redevelopment may add a number of entertainment spaces to the building.

