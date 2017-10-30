Discussion on sex trafficking held in Muskegon

Panel discussion in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Sex trafficking is a problem across the nation including right here in Michigan.

Raising awareness on the issue was the goal of a panel discussion at Muskegon Community College Monday night. Around 200 people attended the discussion that was led by survivors. They were joined by some state leaders including Senator Judy Emmons.

One of the panelists is advocating to change the phrase from "sex trafficking" to "rape trafficking" in order to highlight the seriousness of the issue.

"Women are not for sale. We are to be protected and fought for because we're important," said one of the survivors.

Around 200 people attended the event at Muskegon Community College and organizers are now hoping to host similar discussions in the future.

