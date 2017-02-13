Drugs considered factor in head-on crash that killed Fremont man

Officers around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, closed Holton Road/M-120 between Hilt and Pillon roads for a crash that killed at least one person. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

DALTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Drugs are believed to have played a role in a head-on crash that killed one person in Muskegon County.

The victim, a 50-year-old Fremont man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Holton and Hilt roads, according to a Michigan State Police news release. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a Muskegon-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Fremont man was traveling south on Holton Road when he crossed the double-yellow center lane marker into the path of a northbound vehicle.

Although drugs are considered a factor in the crash, it remains under investigation.

