Family of murdered Muskegon man wants justice

MUSKEGON, MICH. - They say they would be sad no matter how D'Anthony Keenan died, but his family says knowing his killer cut of his head and hands with a chainsaw makes it even worse.

“You wouldn’t do that to a dog,” says Faye Keenan, the victim’s aunt.

Wednesday Anthony Blamer, 29, of Fremont was charged with murder, armed robbery and other crimes related to the death of D’Anthony Keenan, 24, earlier this month.

His family says Keenan and Blamer were acquaintances who met as cellmates last year in the Muskegon County jail. On August 4 investigators say Blamer shot, killed and robbed Keenan and used a chain saw to remove his head and hands.

“I don’t know what kind of a mind this man has to dismember my nephew,” says Keenan. “We want to see justice served. We want to see him spend the rest of his life in jail.’

The charges against Anthony Blamer in Newaygo and Muskegon counties include open murder, armed robbery, dismemberment of a dead body and habitual offender. He has no history of violent crime, but was once convicted for not paying child support.

