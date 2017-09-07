WZZM
Rose White , WZZM 10:29 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Norton Shores Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at Mr. Scribs Pizza in Norton Shores on Thursday night, Sept. 7. 

Chief 190 from Muskegon Heights reported that there was a moderate amount of smoke coming from the building, and a fire was visible from the roof vent. 

At around 9:40 p.m. the fire department indicated in a Facebook post that the fire was knocked down. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. 

