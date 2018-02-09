Four Detroit men charged for 2016 Norton Shores murder

DeAngelo Pippen

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Four Detroit men are facing charges for a December 2016 shooting in Norton Shores.

An indictment unsealed on Thursday, Feb. 8 show that Dwight Williams, 36, Michael Davis, 33, Christopher Davis, 21, and David Allen, 44, are facing multiple charges including murder for hire, resulting in death and conspiracy to commit murder for hire. These charges carry the possibility of life in prison.

The indictment did not name the victim, but the Norton Shores Police Department later made the connection with the Dec. 29, 2016 murder of DeAngelo Pippen, 38, of Roosevelt Park who was shot in his SUV at the intersection of Norton and Henry Streets. He was able to leave the intersection but crashed into a garage just east of Seaway Drive.

Police said at the time of the shooting it appeared Pippen was targeted, and he was shot after a car pulled up next to him at the intersection. The indictment describes the shooting as a murder for hire plot.

Multiple agencies worked on this investigation, including the FBI, DEA, Norton Shores Police Department, Michigan State Police and more. United State Attorney Matthew Schneider announced the charges.

The indictment alleges that in November and December 2016, the defendants conspired to murder Pippen.

