Freshwater Dune Summit combines education & exploration

Freshwater Dune Summit

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The first Freshwater Dune Summit combined insights from expert speakers with opportunities to explore the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The two-day event started at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, with a choice of bike ride, trail run or kayak float on the Muskegon River -- followed by dinner at Rebel Pies and a screening of outdoor films at Unruly Brewing.

According to a press release, day two consisted of a field trip and dune hike and discussion sessions on a range of topics, including the economic and community benefits of outdoor recreation; stories from the region's three Dunes National Lakeshores; the evolution of dune management science; and dune and beach stewardship efforts.

The summit also included the unveiling of a new social and economic value survey for the dunes developed by Michigan State University researchers. Additionally, Heart of the Lakes -- which serves as the collective voice for Michigan's land conservancies -- presented its annual Conservation Heroes awards.

The public is encouraged to join the conversation with the hashtags #howyoudune, #dunegood and #dunescience on social media.

