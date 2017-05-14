Funeral procession route set for Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: WZZM 13)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - A 5.5-mile funeral procession is set Tuesday, May 16, for Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka, who died in a crash.

The 34-year-old officer was killed when his police cruiser crashed into a tree early Wednesday, May 10, on Henry Street. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 1110 Dykstra Road in Laketon Township. Parking at the church only is reserved for Ginka's family, police, city officials and handicap because of a lack of space, according to a Norton Shores news release.

Overflow parking is set along Dykstra Road and neighboring streets.

Following the funeral, a Ginka's body will be escorted to the Laketon Township Cemetery.

People wishing to honor Ginka and his family can line up no later than 12:45 p.m. The route is the following:

East on Dykstra Road from the church

South on Witham Drive

West on Ruddiman Drive

North on Bear Lake Road

East on Fenner Road

Witham Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with other closures taking place along the route.

Visitation is set between 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at The Lee Chapel on Harvey Street.

Cards and letters of condolence are accepted at the Norton Shores Police Department, located at 4814 S. Henry St.

