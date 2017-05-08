Goose is cooked: Cause of Muskegon power outage caught on video

An electrified goose is the cause of a weekend power outage in Muskegon, and it was caught on camera. (Photo: Willard Hall, Facebook)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The cause of a weekend power outage in Muskegon now is known, and it just so happens it was caught on video.

Willard Hall was driving down Apple Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7, recorded it on his dashcam and posted it to Facebook. It clearly shows a quiet morning when all of a sudden, there's a loud zap and a goose falls from the sky.

This goose is cooked.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the goose hit a 7,200 volt line and tripped a nearby transformer. The outage affected about 4,500 customers for a few hours.

