Grab your gloves: Snowfest underway in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The weather is certainly fitting for the Greater Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest happening in downtown Muskegon Saturday, Feb. 3.

Cornhole, snow volleyball tournaments, and the popular Battle of the Bowls chili cook-off are all take place Saturday afternoon. The fun takes place on Western Avenue in Muskegon, between Third and Fourth streets.

This year will also debut the newest Snowfest tradition, Battle of the Bloodies, a competition to find Muskegon's favorite Bloody Mary. There is also a downtown pub crawl -- to register visit Racquet's Bar and Grill.

The event is organized by the Muskegon Jaycees every year. For even more information visit their Facebook event.

(Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

