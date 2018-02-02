Ice boating on Muskegon Lake.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Members of the West Michigan Ice Yacht Club spent much of the past week sailing on top of a frozen Muskegon Lake.

The 100 members of the club live in West Michigan.

This week conditions were just right for the sleds to reach top speeds.

"We are just here to have fun," said Randy Rogoski from Muskegon.

Some people call the activity ice boating.

"They are really sail powered sleds," Rogoski said."They are not boats, or watercraft."

Because the sleds have limited drag they can easily reach speeds of 70-miles per hour.

"There is no sail powered craft faster," Rogoski said.

Last week the top layer of ice on Muskegon Lake melted. Then the temperature dropped making for smooth ice.

Club members fear the perfect conditions might not last.

"We are going do all the sailing we can today before we get that snowfall," Rogoski said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV