'Hate crime' suspect in Muskegon appears in court

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Trevon Godbolt, 18, was on the run from police until Tuesday evening, and Wednesday, Nov. 8, he appeared in court for arraignment on two different charges.

Godbolt is being charged with two felonies: unarmed robbery and false imprisonment.

His bond is set at $250,000. The prosecutor labeled Godbolt as a danger to the community and told the judge he targeted this victim specifically because he is gay.

Godbolt will be back in court for his preliminary exam later this month.

