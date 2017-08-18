'Hate Has No Home' in Muskegon, local woman orders hundreds of signs for community

MUSKEGON, MICH. - People in Muskegon may soon notice hundreds of yard signs printed with the message "Hate Has No Home Here."

Tara Foreman is distributing them. Foreman lives across from Muskegon High School and says she was inspired after someone painted racist graffiti on a statue in the school yard. It bothered her so much she arranged to have hundreds of anti-hate yard signs printed and plans to circulate them throughout the city.

“I just want to put a big sign out here that says something positive,” Foreman explains. “A positive message to say people of color are valued in this community and we don't have any room in this community for that hate.”

Foreman and her family will have 300 yard signs to distribute at a First Congregation Church community picnic Saturday afternoon and says 300 additional signs are on order.

