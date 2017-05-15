Health department temporarily halts Muskegon blood drive over permit issue

The Muskegon County Health Department halted the start of a blood drive for a permit issue Monday, May 15. (Photo: WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Every year during National Police Week, retired detective Brian Harris holds a blood drive for local first responders.

In return for their donation, Harris usually feeds them his popular barbeque spread. However, the Muskegon County Health Department on Monday, May 15 notified Harris -- just hours before the even was scheduled to start -- to tell him serving a homemade meal to the public violated current policies and that he would need a permit if he wished to proceed.

"I said, 'Enjoy my pork barbecue in the refreshment area,'" Harris said while pointing at a flyer he made to help promote the event. "That's what got us into trouble today."

The annual drive typically produces 70 donors and during the past several years, more than 280 pints have been collected, according to the American Red Cross.

"That can help up to 858 people with whatever issues they might have," said Zachary Krebs with the Red Cross.

With barbeque no longer allowed, organizers of the event reached out to Greek Tony's Pizza & Sub to see if they would discount some of their pizzas. Instead, owner Tony Moulatsiotis donated three deliveries free-of-charge.

"Why not? I guess is the question," Moulatsiotis said. "It's the perfect time for people to give when they can."

The blood drive lasts until 7:45 p.m. Monday. It is located at The Corner, 280 W. Muskegon Ave.

