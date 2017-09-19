Hearing for suspect in crash that killed WWII vet postponed

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The hearing for Victor Thompson, the man responsible for a deadly crash that killed a World War II veteran was postponed.

Thompson is accused of speeding away from a traffic stop in Norton Shores last month. He crashed his stolen car into an SUV on Broadway Avenue near Huizenga.

The driver of the SUV, 92-year-old Duane Quigg died and his passenger was seriously hurt.

►Previous: Suspect in crash that killed WWII vet, had been released early from jail

Thompson appeared in court this Tuesday morning, before the hearing was rescheduled to give prosecutors and the defense time to review new police reports.

Thompson faces multiple charges including open murder. he'll be back in court next month.

