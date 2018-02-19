Highpoint Flats in Muskegon to open in June

Highpoint Flats in downtown Muskegon. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon is in the midst of a boom that will result in a number of new residential developments opening in 2018.

The need for more downtown housing is something city leader have talked about for years.

One of the largest projects is under construction right now inside the city's tallest building.

Highpoint Flats will open in June. The 47-unit apartment development is at Western Avenue and First Street. Those apartments are part of 150-residential units under construction in downtown Muskegon.

Highpoint Flats is inside the building once know as "Muskegon's skyscraper." It opened in 1918 as the Hackley Bank building. A leasing office for Highpoint Flats recently opened at the site.

Leasing consultant Colleen Nowack says the one and two bedroom apartments all have great views: "You can get a view of the water from every apartment in the building," Nowack said.

Each apartment includes exposed brick and the building's original cement support columns.

For years developers passed on the big vacant building that at one time was attached to and part of the Muskegon Mall.

"It was really important to save this building for the benefit of the community," said Jon Rooks, owner of Parkland Properties. Work at the site stated almost one year ago.

"It was fun to save this building and put it on our company's resume," said Rooks.

Investment at the site will surpass $9 million.

Rooks says he was attracted to the building because it was tall and so well built. It's also walking distance to public transportation, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and two colleges. Highpoint Flats residents will have access to a rooftop deck that's high above downtown Muskegon.

Four other downtown residential projects will open in Muskegon this year. The list includes: Birkshire Muskegon, Lake View Lofts, Heritage Square Commons, and Terrace Flats Apartments.

Rooks believes Muskegon can support all the residential development. "This town has a demand that's unknown and untapped," said Rooks.

Residents are also exempt from city and state income tax because the apartments are in a "Renaissance Zone."

Rooks hopes a small grocery store or restaurant fills some of the retail space that's part of the first and second floors.

