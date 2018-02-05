Honest mistake or pure genius? Subaru of Muskegon ad goes viral

(Photo: Jayson Dibble)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - If you turned the TV off right as the clock struck zero in this year's Super Bowl, you may have missed easily the most talked about ad of the night, at least in West Michigan.

Shortly after the game wrapped up, Subaru of Muskegon ran a silent, 30-second ad congratulating the New England Patriots on their win. But as we know, the Eagles won.

Soon, screen shots of the ad started popping up everywhere on social media with commentary from confused viewers.

Subaru of Muskegon, you had one job. pic.twitter.com/CMxbf3CUnv — Paden Rousseau (@Paden_24_) February 5, 2018

You bet wrong subaru of muskegon pic.twitter.com/T69jkmyGDG — McKayla Gascho Todd (@McKaylaTodd) February 5, 2018

Subaru of Muskegon later posted a response to what everyone was saying.

Eventually some people started thinking the ad ran on purpose. "Look at the traffic on their page," one Facebook user said.

