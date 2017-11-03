'I don't forgive him' Rebekah Bletsch's mother reacts to Willis' conviction

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Debra Reamer says she does not forgive Jeffrey Willis for killing her daughter, Rebekah Bletsch.

36-year-old Bletsch was shot to death while jogging in 2014. On Nov. 2, a Muskegon County jury found Willis guilty of first degree premeditated murder.

“I can’t forgive him for what he has done,” said Reamer.

“I’m very happy with the jury, that they came back with the guilty,” says Reamer. “But it does not change how I feel.”

Debra Reamer and Rebekah’s youngest sister Nicole Winberg said they are grateful the jury reached a guilty verdict and Jeffrey Willis will spend the rest of his life in prison, but they can’t call it justice. Not when Rebekah is dead and Willis is still eating, sleeping, laughing and living.

“He gets to live the rest of his life, but he took my sister’s life,” points out Winberg. “It’s very hard for me to use the word justice. For me, justice is about fairness.”

“I don't forgive him,” says Rebekah’s mother. “People say you need to but there is no forgiving for taking my child’s life.”

Based on video found on his computer, police believe Willis wanted to abduct, rape, torture and kill Rebekah Bletsch. When he couldn’t get her into his van he shot her four times.

Willis is also accused of kidnapping and killing Norton Shores convenience store clerk Jessica Herringa in 2013.

The trial has not been scheduled in that case yet, but Debra Reamer believes he committed that murder too.

“I do,” she says. “You just don’t do this to one person. You have to be doing more.”

