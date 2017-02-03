Jaycees' Snowfest returns to downtown Muskegon

Participants of the Cornhole Tournament at the Greater Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest 2013. Photo via Greater Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest Facebook. (Photo: Greater Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - After taking a year off, the Greater Muskegon Jaycees' annual Snowfest returns to downtown Muskegon this weekend.

Starting Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 4, the popular winter festival includes events such as a chili cook-off, snow volleyball, a cornhole tournament and a downtown pub crawl.

"The Jaycees chapter has been working hard at rebuilding itself over the past year as the organization had only 12 members at the end of 2015," says Jamie Hekker, President of the Greater Muskegon Jaycees. "The organization is well positioned with nearly 60 members today and is heading into Snowfest with great momentum."

As part of the chapter and event's resurgence, a new Snowfest logo and brand was created.

On Friday, February 3, the Jaycees will host Frozen Friday, taking place on Western Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets. This is in partnership with Downtown Muskegon Now's First Fridays event series featuring family-friendly free or affordable activities taking place Downtown Muskegon on the first Friday of each month since June of 2016.

Frozen Friday will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature the movie Frozen played on an outdoor movie screen along with popcorn, a s'more station, arts and crafts with the Boys & Girls Club, a Snow Derby with the Boy scouts, and special guest appearances from "Snowlof and Elsa."

On Saturday, February 4th, a Cornhole and Snow Volleyball Tournament will run simultaneously on Western Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and tournaments begin at 10 a.m. Trophies and cash prizes will be given to 1st and 2nd place teams in each tournament. Pre-event registration is requested. For information about registration costs, visit www.muskegonjaycees.org/snowfest.

The Popular Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-off will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday as well. It will be at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center in downtown Muskegon. This event will be in partnership with the Child Abuse Council. Area restaurants will go head to head to see who has the best chili in town.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the businesses that are already downtown and the Child Abuse Council to help execute this year's event," says Stevi Riel, Snowfest Chairperson.

The 2017 Snowfest activities will continue throughout downtown's bars and restaurants. For a full schedule and more information on prices and volunteering, visit the website at: www.muskegonjaycees.org/snowfest or on Facebook.

