Jeffrey Willis' officially processed in MDOC, inmate tracking page active

Jeffrey Willis' booking photo from MDOC's Reception Center in Jackson, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of MDOC)

Convicted killer Jeffrey Willis has official been processed through the Michigan Department of Correction's Reception Center located in Jackson, Mich. -- and to follow, his inmate tracking information has been updated on the department's website.

Willis was transferred from Muskegon County Jail -- where he has been lodged since his arrest on May 17, 2016 -- to the MDOC facility on Dec. 20, 2017. He is expected to be at the Reception Center for about 45 days.

MDOC will later assign Willis a permanent facility in the state to serve his life sentence. Once that decision has been made, the information will appear on Willis' MDOC page, where members of the public are able to see.

Willis was sentenced to life in prison on Dec.18, 2017. He was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2014 shooting of Rebekah Bletsch.

He is expected to return to Muskegon County in March 2018 to stand trial for the 2013 kidnapping and death of store clerk Jessica Heeringa. Heeringa's murder trial is scheduled to being in Muskegon County Circuit Court on March 6.

