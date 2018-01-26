Jeffrey Willis' trial date for the Heeringa case delayed until May

Jeffrey Willis at the motion hearing, where his defense asked for his trial date to be delayed.

Jeffrey Willis' trial for the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa was delayed until May. The trial was originally scheduled to start in March.

At a motion hearing on Friday morning, Jan. 26, Willis' attorney argued that there is too much to review and they won't be ready for a March trial.

The public defenders office also said that it has been harder to meet with Willis because of how far away he was. Willis was being held at the state prison in Jackson, but he has been moved to a high-security prison in Ionia county.

Willis was convicted and sentenced in Muskegon County for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch. He is currently serving a life sentence.

