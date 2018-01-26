WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Jeffrey Willis' trial date for the Heeringa case delayed until May

Jeffrey Willis' second trial postponed

Staff , WZZM 1:00 PM. EST January 26, 2018

Jeffrey Willis' trial for the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa was delayed until May. The trial was originally scheduled to start in March

At a motion hearing on Friday morning, Jan. 26, Willis' attorney argued that there is too much to review and they won't be ready for a March trial. 

Related: A timeline of the Jeffrey Willis case

The public defenders office also said that it has been harder to meet with Willis because of how far away he was. Willis was being held at the state prison in Jackson, but he has been moved to a high-security prison in Ionia county

Willis was convicted and sentenced in Muskegon County for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch. He is currently serving a life sentence

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories