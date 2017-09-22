Joshua Salyer's murder trial coming to a close

Joshua Salyers in court Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Closing arguments have finished in Muskegon County for Joshua Salyer's murder trial on Friday, Sept.22.

The trial started Tuesday. Salyer's is on trial for the Sept. 4 2016 death of Muskegon mother Barbie Dailey. Dailey was the mother of three young girls.

On Friday, the prosecutor told jurors that Salyers killed Dailey and that it was premeditated. The prosecutor asked jurors to return with a guilty verdict on first degree premeditated murder.

The defenses worked to convince jurors that Dailey was attempting to take her own life and Salyers grabbed the knife from her but in the struggle her throat was slashed.

The jurors may come to a decision on the case later Friday afternoon.

