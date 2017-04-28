Judge denies request to combine Heeringa, Bletsch cases against Jeffrey Willis

Jeffrey Willis in court for motion hearing on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A judge in Muskegon County Friday afternoon denied a motion from the Muskegon County Prosecutors Office to combine three high profile cases against Jeffrey Willis.

Citing concerns over the ability for a jury to keep evidence in all three cases separate during one trial, Judge William C. Marietti ordered all three be presented individually in three separate trials.

The cases are the three most high-profile charges against Jeffrey Willis: the attempted of abduction of an 18-year-old girl, the death of jogger Rebekah Bletsch and the death of Jessica Heeringa.

The first trial on the court's schedule was for June, involving the case with Bletsch. A motion by the public defender's office to delay the start of the trial was also granted on Friday, April 28.

The judge, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson and the public defenders office will meet next week to decide when a trial in the Bletsch case will be scheduled. It will be no sooner than the end of June and like be delayed into August, September or October.

HIlson says evidence in that case is still being processed by the crime lab.

The court is also waiting to hear if an appeal related to Willis's rights being possibly violated will be heard by the Michigan Court of Appeals. That court has not entered a decision.

Rebekah Bletsch's father, Nick Winberg, said he agreed with the judge's decision, pleding to remain patient in seeking justice.

"We are going to have a good clean crisp trial that has to do with my daughter and the facts in her case," he said.

Friday he held photos of Rebekah and Jessica.

"Who is going to speak for these people that are innocent," he said. And he talked about his belief that police saved the lives of other innocent women by arresting Jeffrey Willis.

"He is pure evil, with a twisted mind," he said.

