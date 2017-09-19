Jury selection started in Muskegon mother murder case

Joshua Salyers (Photo: Muskegon County Jail)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Jury selection has begun for the trial of Joshua Salyers, who is accused of killing Barbie Dailey a year ago.

Police say Daily's throat was slashed, she died just after she and Salyers ended a their relationship. Dailey was the mother of three children.

Last month Salyers' attorney tried to get the judge to prevent the prosecutor from using an alleged confession he made to police. Dailey's family has said it's been difficult watch such a slow-moving case.

During the initial investigation, Salyers allegedly told police Dailey was injured while he was trying to prevent her from committing suicide with a knife.

