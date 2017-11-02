LIVE BLOG: Day 10 of Jeffrey Willis' trial

Jeffrey Willis on the stand during his trial on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: Joel Bissell, Joel Bissell 2016)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch continues Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 marks the tenth day of court.

The judge ordered no cameras be permitted into the court room, however, we were still able to provide audio. You can listen to it on our Facebook.

9:52 a.m.

Prosecutor calls Tori Bluhm to the stand.

9:48 a.m.

Defense proceeding to right down estimate times of every action that took place. From game, to commute, to picking up the pizza, they are walking through the entire day, estimating minute by minute. Defense has no further questions.

9:46 a.m.

Defense asks again how long the soccer game took, Rhonda guesses 50 minutes. Proceeding to walk through what happened after, again. Defense asks if Rhonda know any moms or daughters, Rhonda says yes. Defense asks if soccer match was well attended, Rhonda says yes.

9:46 a.m.

Prosectuor has no further questions. Defense takes over questioning.

9:44 a.m.

Rhonda says she stopped and grabbed a pizza at Little Caesars, when she got home Kevin was already there.



9:42 a.m.

Prosecutor asks if Kevin ever left the area or leave her sight, she says no. Prosecutor asks what happened after, she says they all got into the car and drove to the parking lot where the other cars were parked. Rhonda says they had car issues with one of the cars but fixed it, they left all together. Rhonda says they left at roughly 6:00ish. Prosecutor asks how longit takes to get home, from Grand Haven, she says roughly 25 minutes.

9:39 a.m.

Prosecutor asks Rhonda what time the game start, she said it was roughly 3:00 p.m. Prosecutor asks if Kevin Bluhm was there, Rhonda said yes. Rhonda goes on to answer that her daughter’s team won that game went into the finals, the last game started at 5:00 p.m. There was a ceremony after, took pictures, and got a medal.

9:37 a.m.

Rhonda Bluhm takes the stand. She is Kevin Bluhm’s wife. Prosecutor asks what she was doing the day Bletsch was killed, she said they had a soccer game as well as an open house. Rhonda says she met up with her husband after the open house, met followed each other to a spot, a bank across from home depot and the all got into a car and got into suburban and drove. They decided to do that because parking was horrible on weekends.

