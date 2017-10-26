LIVE BLOG: Day 7 of Jeffrey Willis trial

Jeffrey Willis looks at the witness stand during the third day of his murder trial on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, ©2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch continues. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 marks the seventh day of court proceedings.

The judge ordered no cameras be permitted into the court room, however, we were still able to provide audio. You can listen to it on our Facebook.

9:55 a.m.

No DNA found on the shell casings found at scene of Bletsch's murder.

9:46 a.m.

Meredith is explaining the steps taken to ensure the DNA is protected from cross contamination.

►Related: Day 6 of Jeffrey Willis trial

9:41 a.m.

Meredith will testify as an expert in forensic biology.

9:39 a.m.

Court begins. First witness to the stand is Katherine Meredith, Michigan State Police Forensic Scientist.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV