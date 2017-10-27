LIVE BLOG: Day 8 of Jeffrey Willis' trial

Jeffrey Willis looks at his defense attorney Fred Johnson during the third day of his murder trial on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, ©2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch continues. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 marks the eighth day of court proceedings.

The judge ordered no cameras be permitted into the court room, however, we were still able to provide audio. You can listen to it on our Facebook.

9:45 a.m.

Schmitt tested for DNA using items from Bletsch's rape kit. Found no evidence of relevance.

9:40 a.m.

Schmitt will be the prosecutor's last witness. She is testifying as an expert in forensic biology.

9:35 a.m.

Court begins. First witness: Michelle Schmitt who works for the Michigan State Police as a DNA specialist.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV