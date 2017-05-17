Local students return from petitioning for AmeriCorps in DC

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - A group of local high schoolers are back in town after taking a petition against budget cuts all the way to the nation's capitol.

Oakridge High School students circulated a petition against President Donald Trump's proposed budget. The budget would wipe out millions of dollars used to to fund AmeriCorps. AmeriCorps has 27 different programs across the state that uses public service to solve community issues.

The petition was signed by more than 1,200 people. The students took those signatures to their lawmakers offices in D.C to share their position.

"I felt good, I felt like we really educated them on something important to us and I felt that they were impressed by us," Oakridge High School senior Sarah Serene said.

"Usually they're like, 'Lets talk about the beaches' or 'Look at my office', and it wasn't just that it was more like what can we do to help you?"

Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters was one of the many to meet those students in D.C. He tells us he agrees AmeriCorps should continued to be funded and was moved by the groups effort.

"I was impressed by their passion and it's really heartening to see," Peters said. "Our democratic system only works if every generation steps up and understand that politics is not a spectator sport, you have to get out there and advocate for things that you believe."

Peters says the budget process is ongoing and he is hoping to have some budget bills come out this summer.

