Locals identify dozens of unmarked graves in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon County Genealogical Society identified dozens of unmarked graves Friday at Shady Rest Cemetery located off Quarterline Road.

Shady Rest is the former cemetery for the county poor farm and according to Bill Hansen of MCGS records indicate there are 120 unknown grave sites at the cemetery, including 45 children graves all buried at the unidentified grave 1000.

"Most cemeteries have some older burials that they don't know where they're at," Hansen said. "Maybe there was never a marker that was put there -- maybe it was a wooden cross or something long gone."

The group will continue their efforts at every cemetery in Muskegon. They anticipate it will take them two years to record all of their information and place it up on the county's website as part of the MCGS Cemetery Project.

Hansen said the digital map will include an exact geographical location and any pertinent information historians can confirm, such as the name of the decedent, when they were born, when they died, headstone picture and whether they served in the military

