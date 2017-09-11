WZZM
Close

"Love Lives Here" event draws hundreds in Muskegon

The Love Lives Here event was put on after there were two recent incidences of hate in Muskegon.

Amir Abbas, WZZM 11:52 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Hundreds came out for a rally in Muskegon Monday night.

The "Love Lives Here" event took place at Hackley Park. The event came after recent incidents of hate in Muskegon.

A noose was found on school grounds a few weeks ago and then 2 days later, racial slurs were discovered to be written on a statue.

People at the event say there is no place in Muskegon for hate.

"To see the amount of people, the diversity among the crowd, just everything it gives me goosebumps, I almost started crying a few times, the pride of Muskegon is amazing," says Megan Jones.

The Muskegon Rotary Club organized the event.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories