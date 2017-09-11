"Love Lives Here" event draws hundreds in Muskegon

Love lives here event in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Hundreds came out for a rally in Muskegon Monday night.

The "Love Lives Here" event took place at Hackley Park. The event came after recent incidents of hate in Muskegon.

A noose was found on school grounds a few weeks ago and then 2 days later, racial slurs were discovered to be written on a statue.

People at the event say there is no place in Muskegon for hate.

"To see the amount of people, the diversity among the crowd, just everything it gives me goosebumps, I almost started crying a few times, the pride of Muskegon is amazing," says Megan Jones.

The Muskegon Rotary Club organized the event.

