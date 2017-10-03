Man charged with murder in Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Michael Roach is charged with murder in the shooting death of Curtis Brown Jr. who was shot on Sept. 26 in Muskegon Heights.

The shooting occurred near Howell Ave. and Jarman St.

Officers arrested Roach in Detroit over the weekend. He is charged with murder, multiple weapons offenses and being a habitual offender.

